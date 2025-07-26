Justin Fields participates in 7-on-7 drills at Jets practice, 2 days after dislocating toe

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — (AP) — New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields participated in 7-on-7 drills at training camp Saturday, two days after being carted from the field with a dislocated toe.

Fields threw passes during quarterback positional drills and then again in a session with wide receivers, including tossing a perfectly placed deep ball to Tyler Johnson for a big gain that drew cheers from the fans in the stands.

Fields didn't participate in team drills and will continue to be evaluated on a daily basis. The Jets have their first off day from practice Sunday.

“I thought he did a good job in 7-on-7s,” coach Aaron Glenn said. “And the thing is, he has a ways to go until we get him out there and we’re going to make sure we keep the process going, keep the protocol going to make sure he’s ready.”

Fields sent fans and social media into a frenzy Thursday when he dislocated a toe on his right foot early in practice. He was carted from the field to the facility, where he had multiple tests before the team announced the diagnosis — relieving fears that it could be an even more significant injury.

Fields watched practice Friday from the sideline while wearing his helmet but had progressed enough Saturday to take part in some of the practice.

Glenn didn't think Fields, expected to be the starter in his first season with the Jets, would fall behind because of the injury.

“He's going to be just fine,” the coach said. “He missed one day. He's been in meetings, so he's going to be just fine.”

Backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor continues to lead the offense during team drills while Fields is sidelined.

