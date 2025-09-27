Justin Fields to start for Jets against Dolphins after clearing concussion protocol

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — (AP) — Justin Fields has recovered from a concussion that sidelined him for one game and will start at quarterback for the New York Jets against the Miami Dolphins on Monday night.

Coach Aaron Glenn said Saturday that Fields, who was a full participant during the team's first two days of practice this week, cleared the concussion protocol on Friday.

“Justin is playing,” Glenn said.

Fields was injured in the fourth quarter of the Jets' loss to the Bills in Week 2 and sat out of another loss against the Buccaneers last week. Tyrod Taylor, who started in his place, will return to his backup role.

Fields had a standout debut against the Pittsburgh Steelers with a touchdown pass and two TD runs in a loss. He struggled mightily against Buffalo, going just 3 of 11 for 27 yards and running for 49 yards on five carries before leaving the game with the concussion.

Both the Jets and Dolphins are off to 0-3 starts heading into Monday night's AFC East showdown.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.