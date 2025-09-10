Julian Sayin passes first 2 tests as the quarterback for top-ranked Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — Julian Sayin passed the first two tests in a season-long course on being the Ohio State quarterback.

The assignments were far different, but coach Ryan Day learned things about the sophomore in both.

Sayin did enough to help the Buckeyes beat then-No. 1 Texas 14-7 to open the season then did just about everything right in a 70-0 blowout of Grambling State last week.

"I thought he had a good rhythm again," Day said Tuesday as the top-ranked Buckeyes began preparations for a visit from Ohio University on Saturday. "He started fast, which was another good sign. I think he was accurate. The ball came out on time. We pushed the ball down the field a little bit, and he was accurate with those throws down the field. So those were the things probably that jumped out."

The young signal-caller operated within a conservative game plan designed to protect him somewhat against the Longhorns, who were ranked No. 1 entering the game. He then thrived when the playbook was opened up for him against the overmatched Tigers, who play at the FCS level.

Sayin completed 13 of 20 passes for 126 yards and a touchdown against Texas and then went 18-for-19 against GSU for 306 yards, four touchdowns and an interception.

He completed his first 16 passes, an Ohio State record, in the latter contest.

“I don’t think I’ve done that before, but I think it’s just when you get those completions kind of racking up, it builds confidence and the energy from the other players in the offense,” Sayin said Saturday.

Even his one big mistake against the Tigers last weekend might turn out to be a positive in the long run.

Day preferred to see him throw a red zone interception in a game his team would win by 10 touchdowns rather than later in the season when the competition is greater.

“Yeah, you never want to see an interception, but it’s good to have some of these learning moments to understand just how it all works,” Day said. “And when you can get some of these first time things behind you, it is good.

“But that’s it: no more interceptions,” he added with a smile. “Not allowed.”

Sayin came to Ohio State — after a brief stay at Alabama — as a five-star prospect from the class of 2024, but he entered 2025 as one of the great unknowns for the defending national champions.

He played through multiple dropped passes early in the Texas game and delivered a 7-yard pass to Jeremiah Smith to convert a third-and-4 early in what would end up being Ohio State’s second scoring drive of the afternoon against the Longhorns.

Sayin capped that march with a 40-yard touchdown pass to Carnell Tate that gave the Buckeyes a little breathing room and their quarterback his first college highlight.

A week later, he added several more, including an 87-yard touchdown pass to Smith that was the second-longest in Ohio State history, but he admitted he made a bad decision when he tried to thread the ball to a covered receiver in the end zone in the second quarter, resulting in an interception.

“Coach Day always says that the issues are always there, so we had some great plays today, but you know there’s definitely something to clean up,” Sayin said. “The turnover that I had in the red zone, can’t have that. Can’t turn the ball over as a quarterback.

“So definitely some stuff to clean up. We’ll watch the tape, and we need to grow from it and be ready for next week.”

Only so much can be learned from an opponent like Grambling, but Day appreciated seeing Sayin execute the opportunities presented to him.

“There were guys open, and so that was good. He did his job,” Day said Tuesday. “But I think you’re seeing how quick the ball comes out. He is seeing the field well, and it was good to see him push the ball down the field as well because he does have a strong arm. And when we can stretch the field vertically, horizontally, and then run the ball, that’s when we’re at our best.”

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.