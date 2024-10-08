Judge and Rodón unable to deliver as Yankees drop Game 2 to Royals in ALDS

NEW YORK — (AP) — Two games into this postseason, those big-money deals for Aaron Judge and Carlos Rodón haven't paid any October dividends for the New York Yankees.

Judge mustered little at the plate again Monday night and Rodón failed to last four innings in his first playoff start with New York during a 4-2 loss to the Kansas City Royals that squared their best-of-five AL Division Series at one apiece.

Game 3 is Wednesday night in Kansas City.

“If I’m not hitting 1.000, I’m not feeling good,” Judge said. "So just got to keep getting on base for the guys behind me. If they get on, I've got to drive them in.”

Given a 1-0 lead going into the fourth, Rodón immediately squandered it by serving up a leadoff homer to Salvador Perez on a 2-0 slider that left the $162 million pitcher shaking his head.

It was Perez's fourth career homer off Rodón — the All-Star catcher entered 12 for 26 (.462) with nine RBIs in their regular-season matchups.

Rodón had looked sharp early, letting loose a primal scream after striking out his first three batters on 12 pitches (10 for strikes) and later hitting 99 mph on the radar gun. But he labored through a scoreless third inning that included two hits and then never regained his footing in the fourth.

“Stuff-wise, he was excellent tonight. But then all of a sudden just a little scattered there,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said.

Yuli Gurriel followed Perez's homer with a single and advanced on a wild pitch. Tommy Pham and No. 9 batter Garrett Hampson each had a run-scoring single on a two-strike slider.

And when Maikel Garcia greeted reliever Ian Hamilton with an RBI single, Rodón was charged with four runs and seven hits in 3 2/3 innings. He struck out seven and walked none.

“Obviously, I want to be better than that — especially how the first three innings went,” Rodón said. “I wouldn’t say I tired out. Just got to be better with those pitches, just more fine with them and get to better spots."

Coming off a strong regular season, Rodón was picked to pitch Game 2 with an eye toward him being fully rested for a decisive Game 5, if necessary. But his performance under the spotlight Monday inspired little confidence.

Rodón also was ineffective during two previous postseason appearances with the Chicago White Sox from 2020-21. He was 0-1 with a 13.50 ERA in one short start and a brief relief outing.

The 31-year-old Rodón went 16-9 with a 3.96 ERA over 172 innings in 32 starts this season, the second of a $162 million, six-year contract he signed with the Yankees as a free agent. He was 3-8 with a career-worst 6.85 ERA over 14 outings during a 2023 season that didn’t start until July 7 because a strained left forearm and back stiffness.

Judge went 1 for 3 with a walk and an infield single. He is 1 for 7 with four strikeouts and no RBIs in his first postseason since signing a $360 million, nine-year contract after setting an American League record with 62 home runs in 2022 and winning the AL MVP award.

New York missed the playoffs last year.

The star slugger had a couple of chances to inflict damage in the early innings. But he struck out swinging against Cole Ragans with two runners aboard and nobody out in the first, then flied out deep to right field with Gleyber Torres on first base in the third.

“I just sliced it a little bit," Judge said. "We get that one to get into the seats, man it’s a different ballgame.”

Judge topped the majors this year with 58 home runs, 144 RBIs and a 1.159 OPS, propelling the Yankees to an AL East title. He batted .322 and scored 122 runs.

But the playoffs have been a different story entirely as he chases the first World Series appearance of his illustrious career.

“You can never count him out,” teammate Juan Soto said. “He’s the greatest hitter of all-time right now. He’s just doing his thing. He struggled a little bit with the fastball today but I know he’s going to bounce back.”

In his last 12 postseason games, Judge is 6 for 43 (.140) with 19 strikeouts. He has a .208 batting average in 46 playoff games with 13 homers, 25 RBIs and 70 strikeouts.

“You’re not going to hold him down long,” Boone said. “He’s been on base three times in the first two games. It’s not that easy. It’s baseball. Hitting is a game of failure. He’s going to get more opportunities, and I’ll continue to place my bets on him.”

