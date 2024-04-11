Sports

Jrue Holiday agrees to 4-year, $135 million extension with Celtics

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

Celtics Bucks Basketball Boston Celtics' Jrue Holiday gets past Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) (Morry Gash/AP)

BOSTON — (AP) — Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens called it a no-brainer to pursue Jrue Holiday when the five-time all-defensive selection was traded from Milwaukee to Portland as part of the deal that sent Damian Lillard to the Bucks.

After a breakout season in which Holiday has helped fortify the core of a Boston team that ran away with the NBA's best regular-season record, Stevens isn't letting Holiday go anywhere.

Holiday agreed to terms on a four-year, $135 million contract extension with the Celtics, his agent Jason Glushon confirmed Wednesday. ESPN first reported the new pact. As part of the deal, Holiday is declining his $37.5 million player option for next season.

The extension will keep him under contract through the 2027-28 season.

The 33-year-old Holiday has stepped into the void created this offseason when the Celtics parted with defensive stalwart Marcus Smart as part of the three-team trade that netted them Kristaps Porzingis.

A two-time All-Star, Holiday has seen his scoring average drop to 12.5 points per game, his lowest output since his third season in the league in 2011-12. He’s shooting a career-best 43.1% from 3-point range and averaging a career-best 5.4 rebounds..

At 62-17, the Celtics have already locked up the NBA's top seed and home-court advantage throughout the playoffs.

