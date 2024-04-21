Josh Naylor's 3 RBIs sends Guardians to 6-2 win, sweep of A's and continues best start since 1999

CLEVELAND — (AP) — Josh Naylor delivered a clutch, three-run double in the seventh inning as the Guardians continued their best start in 25 years with a 6-2 win over the Oakland Athletics on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep.

With the Guardians up 3-2, Naylor, who celebrated a two-run homer on Saturday by bashing the top of his helmet with his bat before rounding the bases, doubled with the bases loaded off T.J. McFarland.

Naylor is batting .406 (13 of 32) with 14 RBIs in nine home games.

The surprising Guardians have won four straight, seven of eight and improved the AL’s best record to 16-6. This is the club’s best start since Cleveland had the same mark through 22 games in 1999.

Cleveland starter Tanner Bibee (2-0) allowed two runs and five hits in 5 2/3 innings. The right-hander gave up a two-out RBI single in the sixth before first-year Guardians manager Stephen Vogt dipped into his bullpen, which came in with a 2.19 ERA.

Tim Herrin, Nick Sandlin, Cade Smith and closer Emmanuel Clase held tjhe A's scoreless over the final 3 1/3 innings.

Will Brennan homered for the Guardians, who finished off the A’s while All-Star third baseman Jose Ramirez got a day off.

Oakland has lost seven straight games in Cleveland and the A's have gone 4-16 against the Guardians in the past three years.

Brennan's homer in the second came off Ross Stripling (0-5), who is 0-10 over the last two seasons with Oakland and San Francisco. He's the first A's pitcher to lose his first five starts since Mike Morris dropped six straight in 1979.

Brent Rooker homered for the A's.

Brennan, who hit a pinch-hit homer in Boston earlier this week, connected with one out in the second — just the 13th homer allowed by Oakland's staff this season. The A's gave up a team record 213 homers in 2023.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Athletics: Oakland has nine players on the injured list. The A's have had at least eight players on the IL since June 16, 2023.

Guardians: RHP Gavin Williams (elbow) flew to Cleveland after pitching three innings in Arizona on Saturday. He'll be checked by the team's medical and training staffs before making the next step in his return. Williams got hurt while throwing a weighted ball in training camp and essentially had to re-start his pitching program.

UP NEXT

Athletics: Open a four-game series at Yankee Stadium with JP Sears (1-1, 4.35 ERA) facing LHP Carlos Rodón.

Guardians: Following an off day, start a three-game series against Boston with RHP Ben Lively (0-1, 3.60) pitching the opener against RHP Tanner Houck (3-1, 1.35), who blanked Cleveland on three hits last week at Fenway Park.

