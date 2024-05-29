John Wood goes from caddie to TV to Ryder Cup team manager

John Wood has been to nine Ryder Cups as a caddie, a team assistant and an on-course reporter for NBC. Now he’s headed to Bethpage Black next year in a new role as team manager for the U.S. Ryder Cup team.

The PGA Ryder Cup Committee selected Wood for this new position, saying he would consult with the captain, assistants, players and the PGA of America management on strategy and operational issues.

“Truly a dream job,” Wood said.

Still to be determined is the U.S. captain. Tiger Woods, with whom Wood is close, is the top choice and still discussing with the PGA of America whether he can devote sufficient time to take on the job for the 2025 matches.

Having Wood as a team manager could alleviate some of the responsibilities that often take up time from a captain's job.

“John is a passionate and dedicated individual. His years of experience in domestic and international team competitions as well as his deep understanding of match play dynamics will be a tremendous asset as we create a strategic plan that delivers success at all future Ryder Cups,” said Seth Waugh, CEO of the PGA of America.

“I’m not sure that we could have invented a better fit for this role in terms of experience, enthusiasm and relevance.”

Wood caddied for Mark Calcavecchia in 2002 at The Belfry, for Chris Riley in 2004 at Oakland Hills, for Hunter Mahan in 2008, 2010 and 2014, and for Matt Kuchar in 2016 at Hazeltine. He was part of winning teams at Valhalla in 2008 and Hazeltine.

He worked as a team assistant in the 2018 matches in France, and was at Whistling Straits and Marco Simone the last two times as an on-course reporter for NBC.

Wood spent more than 20 years as a caddie, his last stint with Kuchar, before joining NBC Sports in 2021.

In his role as team manager for the U.S. team, he will be involved in player selection, recruitment, logistics and creating a positive team environment.

“There is nothing — and I mean nothing — in my professional career that I have been more passionate about than the Ryder Cup,” Wood said.

Wood will still work as an NBC on-course reporter except during the Ryder Cup.

The Americans are coming off another road loss to Europe outside Rome, extending a losing streak on European soil that dates to 1997. The Americans have won the last two times at home, Hazeltine and Whistling Straits.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.