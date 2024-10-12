Jets QB Aaron Rodgers is off the injury report and fine to play Monday night vs. Bills

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — (AP) — Aaron Rodgers is off the New York Jets' injury report and will be back under center Monday night against the Buffalo Bills.

The quarterback was a full participant Saturday after being limited Thursday and Friday while dealing with a sprained ankle. Interim coach Jeff Ulbrich said earlier in the week Rodgers also had an issue with a hamstring.

But the 40-year-old Rodgers is fine to play after having his worst game with the Jets when he threw three interceptions in a loss to Minnesota in London last Sunday. The four-time NFL MVP's leg was twisted awkwardly on one play, but he was able to stay in the game.

“He’s looked really good,” Ulbrich said. “He’s a magician as far as the work he puts into his body and all the (regeneration) and all the everything. He looks like Aaron, which is a fantastic thing, as we all know.”

Ulbrich replaced the fired Robert Saleh on Tuesday and demoted offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as the play caller. Todd Downing, the passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach, will run the struggling offense against the Bills.

The defense will be without nickel cornerback Michael Carter II, who injured his back in pregame warmups last week and left the game early. Carter didn't practice all week and was ruled out Saturday.

Linebacker C.J. Mosley could return after missing the last three games with a toe injury. He's listed as questionable after being limited at practice all week.

“We steadily have just progressed him as far as the reps that he takes at practice,” Ulbrich said. “He’s felt the best he’s felt in a while this week, so we’re hopeful.”

Ulbrich also said defensive tackle Leki Fotu was “trending” toward playing after spending the first five games on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. His practice window was opened last week, but the Jets didn’t activate him because they felt he needed a little more time.

Linebacker Jamien Sherwood injured a hand at practice but fully participated and wasn’t on the final injury report.

Tight end Tyler Conklin was questionable to play after he was limited all week with a hip ailment. He's fourth on the team with 17 receptions.

The offensive line could get a big boost by the likely return of right tackle Morgan Moses, who missed two games with a knee injury but fully practiced Saturday and was removed from the injury report.

