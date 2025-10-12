Jaron Ennis dominates Uisma Lima with first-round TKO 154-pound debut

PHILADELPHIA — Jaron Ennis' debut at 154 pounds with a smashing success as the undefeated Philadelphia fighter made quick work of Uisma Lima with a first-round victory via stoppage on Saturday night.

Known as Boots, he dropped Lima three times in the first round in a complete mismatch in just 1:58 of the first round — and an absolute statement that Ennis (35-0, 31 KOs) is primed for bigger fights. Ennis' win should set up a fight with Vergil Ortiz Jr. early next year. Ennis officially claimed a share of the interim 154-pound title.

The 28-year-old Ennis won his first fight at 154 pounds following an undefeated run at 147 pounds that included three fights in the Philly arena also home to the 76ers and Flyers.

Ennis, out of northwest Philadelphia, is a rising star in the sport. and used a right uppercut to stun Lima (14-2) before unloading a combination on the Angolan challenger to knock him out for the first time in his career.

“Everyone at 154 can get it,” Ennis said. “I'm belt chasing. This is my division, 154 is mine.”

Ennis, who moved up in weight class after he unified two welterweight belts in an April win, was raised in the Germantown section of Philadelphia and was a Golden Gloves gold medalist as an amateur. He made his pro debut in 2016.

Ennis' dad was a boxer and he picked up his Boots nickname as a kid when he tagged along to training sessions in the gym. Ennis was barely in his boots during his short time in the ring.

He used this fight more of a tune-up for an anticipated showdown with Ortiz. Matchroom Sport promoter Eddie Hearn said he has talked to to Ortiz’s promoters at Golden Boy Promotions and expected the fight to happen some time next year. Ortiz also has to get past Erickson Lubin in a fight next month.

Should Ortiz clear that hurdle, Ennis should be in line for a fight that — with a win — could shoot him to true boxing stardom.

“It's going to happen next,” Ennis said. “He's got his fight coming up. If he don't win, I'll fight the winner of that. I want Vergil Ortiz next.”

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.