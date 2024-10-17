Ionescu's 3-pointer with 1 second left gives Liberty 80-77 win over Lynx and 2-1 lead in WNBA Finals

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer from the top of the key with 1 second left and Breanna Stewart scored 30 points to help the New York Liberty beat the Minnesota Lynx 80-77 on Wednesday night, taking a 2-1 lead in the WNBA Finals.

With the game tied at 77, Ionescu had the ball and dribbled around before pulling up a few steps behind the arc and hitting from 28 feet to break the tie.

“I didn’t really remember it. I had to look at the video real quickly and see how far I was,” Ionescu said. “In the timeout Sandy (Brondello) was like, ‘You’re going to shoot the shot.’ I feel like I was able to get a little separation in range. Get a really good shot to go. I let the shot clock wind down and got the space.”

The Liberty erased a 15-point deficit to move one victory from winning their first title. Game 4 is Friday night in Minnesota, with a deciding fifth game in New York on Sunday if necessary.

Stewart scored 22 of their 45 points in the second half.

“We don’t win this game without Stewie,” Ionescu said. “There’s nothing I can say. That shot’s nice, but what (Stewart) was able to do for us tonight willed us back into the game.”

Minnesota didn't get a real shot to tie at the buzzer.

“Great player made a good shot,” Minnesota guard Kayla McBride said. “I guarded her for 40 minutes.”

The Liberty have appeared in the finals five times before, including last season, and lost each one.

Trailing 73-69 with 2:26 left in the fourth quarter, the Liberty scored eight straight points, including the first five by Jonquel Jones. Ionescu, who had a relatively quiet game, then hit another 3-pointer after a Lynx miss to make it 77-73 with 55.5 left.

Bridget Carleton got the Lynx within 77-75 with a layup 21 seconds later. On New York's next possession, Ionescu had a 3-pointer go halfway through the basket before popping out and Minnesota got the rebound. Napheesa Collier was then fouled with 16 seconds left and hit both free throws to tie it setting up the exciting finish.

Collier finished with 22 points and Kayla McBride 19 for Minnesota.

The Lynx flipped the script of the first two games, building a double-digit lead in the first half. Minnesota, which only led for just over three minutes in the first two contests, was up 60-50 with 2:28 left in the third quarter before the Liberty closed to 62-61 by the end of the period. Stewart scored the final five points, including a three-point play with 19 seconds left.

She then scored the first eight points for New York in the fourth quarter, tying the game at 69 with another three-point play with 6:18 left.

Carleton hit two free throws to break the tie 12 seconds later. Neither team would score again until Courtney Williams hit a baseline pullup with 2:26 left to give the Lynx a four-point advantage.

