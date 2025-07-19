Ionescu wins 3-point contest, Cloud claims skills competition in New York Liberty sweep

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu won the 3-point contest and her New York Liberty teammate Natasha Cloud was the skills champion at All-Star Friday night.

Ionescu, who won the title in 2023 with a record performance, had a strong final round, scoring 30 points. It was less than her record-breaking effort of 37 two years ago when she made 25 of 27 shots — the most ever in either the WNBA or NBA.

Atlanta's Allisha Gray, who made her own history last year by winning the 3-point shootout and skills competition, fell short in both this time. She had 22 points in the 3-point contest.

