Lautaro Martinez sets Champions League goals record for Inter Milan in 2-0 win at Feyenoord

MANCHESTER, England — (AP) — Lautaro Martinez became Inter Milan's all-time leading scorer in the Champions League on Wednesday in a 2-0 win for the Italian giant against Feyenoord.

With his 18th goal in European club soccer’s most prestigious competition, he overtook club great Sandro Mazzola's record.

Brazilian Adriano also scored 18 goals in the Champions League, but that included qualifying games.

Martinez's landmark goal is notable, given some of the iconic forwards to have played for Inter, including Ronaldo, Christian Vieiri and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

He fired high into the corner of the net in the 50th minute in Rotterdam to double Inter's lead after Marcus Thuram struck in the 38th.

The 2023 finalist could have been in an even more commanding position after the first leg, but but Piotr Zielinski’s penalty in the 65th was saved by Timon Wellenreuther.

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.