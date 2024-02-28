Indiana-Wisconsin game delayed after fire alarm prompts arena evacuation

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — (AP) — The Indiana-Wisconsin men’s basketball game was delayed midway through the second half on Tuesday night after a fire alarm went off in Assembly Hall, prompting the arena to be evacuated.

The alarm sounded 25 seconds after John Blackwell made back-to-back layups for Wisconsin, tying the game at 54 with 10:06 remaining. Both teams left the floor and the arena was cleared as alarms continued to sound intermittently.

Fans began filing back into Assembly Hall after about 20 minutes, and play resumed after a five-minute warmup.

Indiana beat Wisconsin 74-70.

