Ichiro Suzuki reflects on early days in Seattle, quickly being comfortable so career could take off

When Ichiro Suzuki landed in Seattle and became an instant star in 2001, captivating a city and helping his new team win an AL-record 116 games, he acclimated to his new life in practically no time largely because he had already been around the club during spring training a couple of years before.

As Suzuki looks back decades later on those early days in a Mariners uniform, now a Hall of Famer and 51 years old still giving himself to the game at every chance, the speedy leadoff hitter is beyond grateful for the bonds then between Seattle and his previous club in Japan, Orix Blue Wave.

“That whole relationship before even coming over to Seattle in 2001, it was already there, that relationship was set,” Suzuki said Friday, speaking through interpreter Allen Turner on a call organized by the Hall of Fame.

“In 2001 when I came I didn’t feel like this was the first time being in America playing baseball because I had that experience and I had that connection with the Mariners. So it was a great start to coming to Seattle. And obviously having the 2001 season, being able to play in front of the great fans here and having that great of a season, that really kind of started the great career here in Seattle.”

He would go on to win AL Rookie of the Year and MVP honors playing for Lou Piniella during that emotional season — when the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks were cause for a subdued celebration of the AL West title barely more than a week later — making the Mariners' $13 million-plus payment to Orix for the rights to Ichiro an investment for the ages.

Suzuki cherishes baseball history so much to this day he has taken previous trips to Cooperstown, New York, to honor the players who made a difference long before he left his lasting mark across the globe.

Now it’s his turn to be enshrined in the Hall of Fame, his time to make a speech about a brilliant baseball career that brought him from Japan to the big leagues and far beyond. Suzuki will be side by side with pitchers Billy Wagner and CC Sabathia to be honored at the July 27 induction ceremony.

Suzuki considers it a responsibility, perhaps even a calling, to continue spreading the word on baseball over the years — “We’re able to play this game because of players of the past,” he said. He hopes the sport never strays too far from its foundation, either.

“Baseball is human beings playing against human beings, and to have the passion and the energy that is created by that is something that I really hope is still part of the game,” he said. “That’s what I really value and it is very important to me that baseball continues to be a game that has the human element to it, with all the emotions and everything that comes along with having humans play this game.”

Suzuki wound up with 3,089 hits over a remarkable 19-year major league career including 14 total seasons with Seattle. There were separate three-year stints with the New York Yankees and Miami before he spent his final two seasons back in the familiar Pacific Northwest on the Mariners. Three different times he played all 162 games, in 2005 and 2010 for Seattle, then in '12 between the Mariners and Yankees.

The left-handed hitter will long be remembered for his meticulous attention to every detail, from that iconic batting stance featuring a deep knee bend to loosen up and then a stretch to fully extend his right arm before making a slight tug at his sleeve with the left hand, to extreme care for his body — he regularly used a small wooden tool to massage his feet while sitting at his locker.

He's embracing being a mentor now, for anybody who asks, that is. He isn't one to offer unsolicited advice. And, no, the younger generation doesn't have to do it exactly his way, he will offer his wisdom regardless.

“Anybody has an opportunity to ask me,” he said, “If I can be of any help to the players that’s why I’m here.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.