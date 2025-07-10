Sports

Human rights court rules Olympic champion runner Semenya did not get fair hearing in Switzerland

EU Semenya Court Ruling South Africa's Caster Semenya leaves in the European Court of Human Rights Thursday, July 10, 2025 in Strasbourg, eastern France. (AP Photo/Antonin Utz) (Antonin Utz/AP)

STRASBOURG, France — (AP) — Two-time Olympic champion runner Caster Semenya won a partial victory at the European Court of Human Rights on Thursday in her seven-year legal fight against track and field’s sex eligibility rules.

The court’s 17-judge highest chamber said Semenya had her rights to a fair hearing violated at Switzerland’s Supreme Court, where she had appealed against a ruling by the Court in Arbitration for Sport in favor of track and field’s World Athletics.

Her case should now go back to the Swiss federal court in Lausanne.

Europe's top human rights court in Strasbourg, France, dismissed other aspects of Semenya’s appeal.

