Houston's Bryan Abreu appeals suspension for throwing at Adolis Garcia, is eligible for ALCS Game 6

HOUSTON — (AP) — Houston reliever Bryan Abreu has appealed the two-game suspension he was given by Major League Baseball for what the league said was intentionally throwing at Adolis Garcia of the Texas Rangers during Game 5 of the AL Championship Series.

Because of the appeal, Abreu will be eligible to pitch in Game 6 on Sunday night, when the Astros can advance to the World Series for a third straight season with a win. His hearing will be held in the next 48 hours.

MLB said Saturday that all six umpires decided Abreu’s pitch was intentional. MLB said it “took into account the dangerous nature of the pitch and its potential impact on player safety.”

The right-hander's pitch started a benches-clearing incident that led to a 12-minute delay before play resumed.

Abreu, who was also fined for the incident, is one of Houston's top relievers and has a 1.42 ERA in seven appearances this postseason.

If the suspension is upheld and the Astros remain in the postseason, they would have to play a player short, with 25 men on their roster instead of 26.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.