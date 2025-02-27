Holloman from halfcourt! Buzzer-beater gives No. 8 Michigan State a 58-55 win over No. 16 Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — (AP) — Tre Holloman made a buzzer-beater from beyond midcourt to give No. 8 Michigan State a 58-55 win over No. 16 Maryland in a sensational finish Wednesday night.

Holloman's turnover in the backcourt helped the Terrapins (21-7, 11-6 Big Ten) tie the game with 42.1 seconds remaining, and after a miss by Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler, Maryland had a chance to win it with the shot clock off. But Ja'Kobi Gillespie missed a 3-pointer, the Spartans (23-5, 14-3) rebounded and Holloman had enough time to put up a shot from a few feet behind midcourt.

The buzzer sounded as the ball was airborne and Michigan State players leaped off the bench to mob Holloman after his shot swished through the net.

Michigan State took a half-game lead over No. 15 Michigan atop the Big Ten.

