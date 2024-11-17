Harry Kane sparks England rout against Ireland and Nations League promotion

Harry Kane's 69th international goal sparked a second-half scoring spree that fired England back to the top tier of the UEFA Nations League on Sunday.

In temporary head coach Lee Carsley's final game in charge, a 5-0 win against Ireland secured promotion and ensured England will be back among Europe's leading nations in the next edition of the competition.

England won its group on goal difference ahead of second-placed Greece, which beat Finland 2-0.

Kane's 53rd-minute penalty at Wembley was a record-extending goal for his country after Liam Scales brought down Jude Bellingham in the box and was sent off for a second yellow card offense.

Within five minutes England was 3-0 up through Anthony Gordon in the 55th and Conor Gallagher in the 58th.

Substitute Jarrod Bowen made an immediate impact, scoring with his first touch in the 75th and Taylor Harwood-Bellis, making his debut, headed in another four minutes later.

England, which is set to welcome new head coach Thomas Tuchel in January, needed to match Greece's result to top Group B2.

Anastasios Bakasetas had put Greece ahead in the 52nd in Finland, with Kane's England opener coming a minute later.

Christos Tzolis scored Greece's second.

