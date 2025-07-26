Harper and Schwarber spark the Phillies to a 9-4 win over the reeling Yankees, who lose Judge to IL

NEW YORK — (AP) — Bryce Harper homered deep into the right-field bleachers and Kyle Schwarber hit a two-run double after New York's 10th error in five games, sparking the Philadelphia Phillies to a 9-4 win Saturday over the reeling Yankees, who avoided a major injury scare with captain Aaron Judge.

Trea Turner drove in two runs and Edmundo Sosa also homered for the Phillies, who opened a 9-1 lead. Philadelphia started the day a half-game behind the NL East-leading New York Mets.

Schwarber had six RBIs and Turner was 6 for 11 as Philadelphia outscored New York 21-9 in the first two games of the three-game series.

Ranger Suárez (8-4) allowed one run and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings with eight strikeouts and one walk, throwing a season-high 108 pitches.

Judge was out of the Yankees' starting lineup for just the second time this season. His elbow has been bothering him since a throw Tuesday at Toronto, and manager Aaron Boone said the two-time AL MVP had a scan that revealed a flexor strain but no damage to the ulnar collateral ligament. Judge will go on the injured list and be the designated hitter initially when he returns, Boone said.

New York began the day a season-high 5 1/2 games behind AL East-leading Toronto and dropped to 3-5 since the All-Star break.

Schwarber doubled after second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. bobbled Turner's potential inning-ending, double-play grounder in the seventh, Chisholm's 12th error this season.

Ryan McMahon went 1 for 3 with a walk in his Yankees debut, a day after the third baseman was acquired from Colorado for a pair of pitching prospects.

Marcus Stroman (2-2) allowed four runs, five hits and four walks in 3 2/3 innings.

Sosa hit a two-run homer in the seventh off Allan Winans and Giancarlo Stanton hit a two-run drive against Daniel Robert in the bottom half.

Key plays

Sosa left with a bruised back after the third baseman was elbowed by left fielder Brandon Marsh in a collision while catching Chisholm's seventh-inning popup.

Key stat

New York is 21-28 following a 35-20 start.

Up next

New York LHP Carlos Rodón (10-7, 3.10) and Philadelphia RHP Zack Wheeler (9-3, 2.39) start Sunday's series finale.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.