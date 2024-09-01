Grigor Dimitrov returns to US Open quarterfinals by holding off Rublev with Serena watching

NEW YORK — (AP) — Grigor Dimitrov withstood Andrey Rublev's comeback attempt and returned to the U.S. Open quarterfinals Sunday with a 6-3, 7-6 (3), 1-6, 3-6, 6-3 victory Sunday.

The No. 9 seed started fast in the first meeting of top-10 seeds in this year's tournament against a frustrated Rublev, who smashed his racket against his left hand in the first set, then required medical attention from a trainer.

Dimitrov won the final six points of the second-set tiebreaker before Rublev, the No. 6 seed, charged back in the third and fourth sets. Then, with Serena Williams watching from inside Arthur Ashe Stadium, Dimitrov regained control to reach his eighth Grand Slam quarterfinal.

He beat Roger Federer in that round in 2019 to match his best result in a major by reaching the semifinals.

With 23-time Grand Slam singles champion Williams — a friend who he said talked to him to help him prepare on Saturday — giving him a thumbs-up from her seat after the match, Dimitrov said he loved the atmosphere inside Ashe.

“It brings back such good memories from 2019, so I thought, ‘Why not another five-setter?’” Dimitrov said.

He will face either No. 20 Frances Tiafoe or No. 28 Alexei Popyrin, who ousted defending champion Novak Djokovic, in the quarters.

No. 12 Taylor Fritz also got to the final eight by beating No. 8 seed Casper Ruud 3-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-2. Brandon Nakashima was trying to make that an all-American quarterfinal matchup when he played No. 4 seed Alexander Zverev later Sunday.

Paula Badosa became the first woman in the quarters when the No. 26 seed from Spain beat Wang Yafan 6-1, 6-2. She will face either defending champion Coco Gauff or No. 13 seed Emma Navarro.

