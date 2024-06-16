Sports

Gretchen Walsh sets a world record in the 100-meter butterfly at the U.S. Olympic trials

By PAUL NEWBERRY

US Swimming Olympic Trials Gretchen Walsh reacts to her world record in her Women's 100 butterfly semifinals heat Saturday, June 15, 2024, at the US Swimming Olympic Trials in Indianapoils. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) (Darron Cummings/AP)

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — Gretchen Walsh set a world record in the women's 100-meter butterfly Saturday night, posting a time of 55.18 seconds in a semifinal heat at the U.S. Olympic swimming trials.

Walsh was more than a half-second under world-record pace at the turn and finished strong to eclipse the mark of 55.48 set by Sweden's Sarah Sjöström at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

She held her hand over her mouth as she looked at the scoreboard in disbelief, a “WR” beside her name.

The 27-year-old Walsh, a native of Nashville, Tennessee, who competes for the University of Virginia, will return for the finals Sunday night looking to claim a spot on her first Olympic team.

