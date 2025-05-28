Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers not practicing with a toe injury that is 'nothing serious'

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — (AP) — New York Giants star wide receiver Malik Nabers is not participating in practice while dealing with a toe injury.

Coach Brian Daboll said Wednesday the team is simply being cautious with Nabers, who Daboll said has had an issue with the toe since his college days at LSU.

“Malik will be out here today, but he won’t be participating,” Daboll said before the Giants' second practice of organized team activities and first open to reporters. “We’re being mindful of his toe that he’s had. Nothing serious, but we’re being smart with him in terms of the rehab part of it. So that’s where we’re at.”

Daboll didn't detail the nature of the injury, but said Nabers didn't need any procedures on his toe during the offseason.

“They have a plan,” Daboll said. “Our doctors, our trainers, if you will, have a plan to kind of move him along and he’s been doing a good job with that.”

Nabers was the sixth overall pick in the NFL draft last year after setting LSU's career record for yards receiving with 3,003 in three seasons. He followed that by catching an NFL rookie-record 109 passes for New York last season, setting the franchise mark for most receptions in a season. Nabers also tied former Giants star Odell Beckham Jr. for the NFL record for fewest games needed for 100 career catches, reaching the milestone in just 14 contests.

He was able to accomplish that despite having an unsettled quarterback situation last season with Daniel Jones, Drew Lock and Tommy DeVito all starting games.

Russell Wilson, signed to a one-year deal worth up to $21 million with $10.5 million guaranteed, is expected to be the starter this upcoming season. DeVito returns, but New York also signed veteran Jameis Winston and drafted former Mississippi star Jaxson Dart with the 25th overall pick.

All four quarterbacks took snaps at practice, with mostly Wilson working with the starters. He threw a touchdown pass to Darius Slayton in 11-on-11 drills. Dart also took three snaps with the starters.

It's uncertain when Nabers will get on the field to participate in practice with his new quarterbacks, but Daboll was not concerned.

“He’s had it for a while, back in college, too,” the coach said. “So just trying to be smart.”

Daboll said the Giants have “good attendance” for OTAs, but said a few unnamed players had a stomach virus and were sitting out Wednesday. Left tackle Andrew Thomas (foot) is rehabilitating his injury, as is safety Anthony Johnson (shoulder).

“It’s May, so it’s important that they progress so we can get them ready for training camp here,” Daboll said. “And if they’re ready to go later on in this process, then they’ll do what they can do.”

Okereke is OK

Linebacker Bobby Okereke is back on the practice field after missing the final five games of last season with a herniated disk that he at first tried to play through.

“Yeah, pretty scary disk injury,” Okereke said. “I was feeling some nerve pain. Couldn’t really sit for a couple of weeks. It’s the type of injury you need to come back better or worse from. So I just feel fortunate with the medical staff, training staff here, took real good care of me, and I feel back and better than ever.”

Okereke, who played every defensive snap in 2023, didn't need surgery to repair the injury but had plenty of rest and rehabilitation. The Giants’ defensive captain heads into his third season with New York and is happy to be “flying around” the practice field.

“Yeah, Bobby’s the leader, man,” said safety Jevon Holland, who signed as a free agent in the offseason. “He’s loud, he’s in control of everything. He’s the man in the middle, so he encompasses everything that I would see a middle linebacker.”

