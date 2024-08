Giants left-hander Blake Snell has no-hitter through 7 innings against the Reds

CINCINNATI — (AP) — San Francisco Giants left-hander Blake Snell has not allowed a hit through seven innings Friday night against the Cincinnati Reds.

The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner struck out nine Reds and walked three as the Giants built a 3-0 lead through seven innings at Great American Ball Park. The 31-year-old Snell has thrown 96 pitches, 65 for strikes. He had a nine-pitch seventh inning.

Casey Schmitt and Tyler Fitzgerald homered and Fitzgerald had an RBI double for the Giants in a game that was delayed an hour by threatening weather.

Snell came into the game 0-3 with a 5.10 ERA. He threw six perfect innings on July 14 before the Twins' Manuel Margot singled leading off seventh inning.

