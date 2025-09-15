Garrett Crochet comes up big to help the Red Sox salvage series finale against Yankees

BOSTON — (AP) — The Boston Red Sox went out and picked up Garrett Crochet for a game like this.

Facing the rival New York Yankees in a race for the AL's top wild-card spot, Crochet was given a big first-inning lead and matched his season high with 12 strikeouts over six innings in Boston's 6-4 victory Sunday night that salvaged the finale of a three-game series.

“We already talked about it being a must-win game, just trying to do everything I could,” said Crochet, who is 16-5 with a 2.63 ERA. “We were just trying to re-right the ship. The offense came out big early and I was trying to do my best to maintain the lead."

The Red Sox acquired the 26-year-old left-hander in a trade with the Chicago White Sox during the offseason. Then, they didn't wait very long to lock him up, signing him to a $170 million, six-year deal during the first week of the season. The contract starts next season.

The Red Sox are 1 1/2 games behind the Yankees, who hold the top wild-card slot. Boston is second. The top wild-card team hosts the runner-up in a three-game series.

On Sunday, Boston came out and scored six runs in the bottom of the first after Crochet fanned two in a 1-2-3 top half.

“It was huge. He set the tone early there in the top of the first,” Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story said. “To put up a six-spot, it felt like a million with Crochet going.”

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said the team managed Crochet's workload after the All-Star break so his big lefty would have more down the stretch.

“For all those questions about workload and (velocity) down, I think the last (pitch) was 99 mph.” Cora said. “We took care of him to take care of us. Hopefully the rest of the month and the next one he’s a huge part of it.”

Crochet knows his team is counting on him.

“Especially as we’re nearing the end here, I don’t want to have any regret on my mind here in the next couple of weeks,” he said. “Just trying to do everything I can to put us in a good spot.”

Asked what he thought it would be like to face the Yankees in the postseason, Crochet said: “It would be cool because it means we’re in the postseason. I think that’s the main focus. It doesn’t matter who we’re playing.”

