Front Row buys NASCAR charter to expand to 3 Cup Series cars in '25, does not disclose seller, price

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (AP) — Front Row Motorsports said Wednesday it has purchased a charter that will expand the NASCAR team to three cars in the Cup Series in 2025.

Front Row did not reveal the seller, but the announcement comes one day after Stewart-Haas Racing said it was shuttering its four-car Cup team at the end of the season. Front Row did not disclose how much it paid for its charter; Spire Motorsports last year paid $40 million for one.

“We have a very positive outlook on the future of NASCAR and as the sport plans for success, so do we,” said Front Row Motorsports owner Bob Jenkins. “Today that means having a plan for expanding back to three cars in the NASCAR Cup Series.”

NASCAR's charter system guarantees entry into all 36 Cup races each season and thus guarantees revenue from the series' television package through participation. There are four “open” spots in the field each week for teams that do not hold charters and those are being held in case a future manufacturer enters the stock car series.

Current charters expire at the end of this season and teams have been in a bitter dispute with NASCAR over a new agreement. The teams want to make the charters permanent and NASCAR has refused that request.

Jenkins did not announce a 2025 driver lineup. The team currently fields Fords for former Daytona 500 winner Michael McDowell and Todd Gilliland, but McDowell is leaving for Spire next season.

Front Row this year has already extended its relationship with Ford Performance and created a competition alliance with Team Penske.

“It is good to get the news out now as we have a lot of work to do to prepare a new team,” said Jerry Freeze, general manager of Front Row. “All of us on the leadership team will be working through that, obtaining the parts and pieces needed for the new team. And, most importantly, adding to the dedicated and talented staff and culture that exists today within our organization.

“Starting a new team from scratch is always a challenge, but with the opportunities in front of us, the talent we have in our leadership, and a bit of a runway to get there, I am confident that we can produce three competitive programs out of the box for the 2025 season," Freeze added.

