Former Braves catcher David Ross says a return to Atlanta as team's next manager 'would be amazing'

ATLANTA — David Ross, the former Atlanta catcher and Chicago Cubs manager, said Thursday he's ready to manage again and said returning to the dugout with the Braves “would be amazing.”

Even so, Ross declined to say much about his interest in the Braves in an interview with The Associated Press without knowing if he'll be on the list of candidates to replace Brian Snitker.

Ross, a native of Bainbridge, Georgia, was 262-284 in four seasons managing the Cubs from 2020-23. Under Ross, the Cubs won the NL Central in 2020.

Snitker, 69, announced Wednesday he will not return after 10 seasons as the Braves' manager.

Ross, 48, who played for the Braves from 2009-12 in the middle of his 15-year career, was included in early speculation about possible candidates to replace Snitker. Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos did not identify any candidates at Wednesday's news conference to announce Snitker's decision.

Ross said Thursday “I’d love to manage again.”

“Obviously, Atlanta would be amazing, but there's nothing to really elaborate on,” Ross said, adding he realized he has been mentioned in speculative lists.

“I don’t want to talk about something that doesn’t have any legs yet,” Ross said. "Hopefully, my name pops up but we will wait and see on that.”

Ross began his playing career with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2002. He was a career .229 hitter and had some of his most productive seasons as a part-time starter in Atlanta. He hit .273 with seven homers in 2009 and .289 the following season.

Ross was a respected leader in the Braves' clubhouse and said Thursday “I loved my time there.”

Snitker led the Braves to the 2021 World Series championship as the highlight of almost a half-century with the organization. He will remain with the organization in an advisory role and will be inducted into the team's hall of fame in the 2026 season.

Snitker led Atlanta to 811 wins, six NL East division titles, one wild-card berth and the 2021 World Series championship in his 10 seasons as manager.

The Braves finished 76-87 this season, the final year of Snitker’s contract.

Braves chairman Terry McGuirk presented Snitker with keys to a new truck at Wednesday's news conference and announced the team was sending Snitker and his wife, Ronnie, on a vacation to Hawaii.

The Braves had two coaches on Snitker's 2025 staff with experience as a manager. Bench coach Walt Weiss is Colorado’s former manager. Third base coach Fredi González is a former manager with Atlanta and the Marlins.

Among other possible candidates are former Braves infielder Mark DeRosa, Cubs bench coach Ryan Flaherty and former Marlins manager Skip Schumaker.

