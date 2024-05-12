Finland shuts out newcomer Britain, Slovakia tops Kazakhstan at hockey worlds

PRAGUE — (AP) — Finland shut out newcomer Britain 8-0 for its first victory at the ice hockey world championship on Sunday.

Oliver Kapanen scored a hat trick and Mikael Granlund had four assists for the Finns who recovered from a 1-0 shootout loss to the host Czech Republic in the opening game.

Finland goaltender Emil Larmi made 14 saves for the shutout in a Group A game in Prague.

For Britain it was a second straight loss after a 4-2 defeat to Canada in its first game.

Slovakia also registered its first win, a 6-2 victory over Kazakhstan in Group B in Ostrava.

Defending champion Canada faces Denmark and Switzerland plays Austria in Group A later Sunday.

Sweden meets another newcomer, Poland, and last year’s bronze medalist Latvia takes on France in Group B.

