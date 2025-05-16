Fever veterans getting acclimated to new experience with Caitlin Clark in basketball-rich Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — DeWanna Bonner signed with Indiana to win a third WNBA championship.

She never anticipated the local welcoming committee would find her in grocery store produce sections, along the streets of Indianapolis or anywhere else she visits.

Bonner isn't just recognizable because she stands 6-foot-4 or is already a fan favorite in this basketball-frenzied state. The 37-year-old veteran is getting a glimpse into what it's like to be a teammate of the WNBA's top drawing card, Caitlin Clark.

“Everywhere I go, it's like, ‘We’re excited for the season, thank you for being here,' so it's been really refreshing,” Bonner said, noting it is a different level of attention than she experienced playing with Phoenix and Connecticut. “The eyes are on you here; the lights are bright.”

Thanks to a cadre of young stars including rookie Paige Bueckers, along with the budding rivalries around the league — notably Clark and Angel Reese — the spotlight is shining brightly on the WNBA. Their ascension, with stars such as A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, Napheesa Collier and Britney Griner still playing at a high level, is bringing record-setting attention to televised WNBA games.

Bonner is another of those veterans still playing well. She starts this season ranked third in league history in games played (502) and seven points short of surpassing Tina Thompson (7,488) for No. 3 on the career scoring list. She's also a six-time All-Star and two-time all-WNBA selection.

But even someone as accomplished as Bonner can't overshadow Clark, last year's WNBA rookie of the year. Clark helped the Fever snap a seven-year playoff drought as Indiana shattered league records for home attendance, road attendance and total attendance. As Clark was breaking the league's single season assists record the WNBA enjoyed record TV ratings.

The intrigue has only grown this year. With a star-studded cast of title-winning veterans, like Bonner, now surrounding Clark, expectations and interest continue to soar. Indiana tips off the 2025 season Saturday hosting Reese and the Sky.

Indiana drew more than 12,400 fans to its only home preseason game even though Clark sat out with a leg injury. Their second game, played at Clark's alma mater, Iowa, sold out in 42 minutes, drew record ticket prices on the secondary market and attracted 1.3 million viewers — larger than all but two NBA preseason telecasts since 2010.

That made Indiana an easy choice for the veterans seeking one-year deals as they await a new collective bargaining agreement.

“Who doesn't want to play in front of sold out crowds at home and when you're away?” Indiana center Aliyah Boston said. “You have a bunch of people wearing Fever jerseys wherever you play. I think that's so important because you know you're always going to have a family coming from the fans because they're always going to cheer you on.”

The experience of being Clark's teammate includes dealing with long lines of fans, hordes of autograph seekers at every stop, dozens of nationally televised games and, of course, answering so many questions about Clark.

Longtime WNBA player and new Fever forward Natasha Howard is embracing the atmosphere.

Howard is returning to Indiana after spending her first two seasons in Indy, the second during Stephanie White's first tenure as head coach. White, Indiana's original No. 22, has returned in the same capacity.

Howard, however, comes back with a new perspective after winning the 2017 WNBA title with former Minnesota All-Star Maya Moore, two titles with Sue Bird in Seattle and two playoff appearances as teammates of Stewart and Ionescu in New York.

“It feels good to be playing with Caitlin, a true point guard who controls the floor,” Howard said. “I see her leadership in practice, the way she talks in huddles. I think it's because she did it at Iowa for four years, but I feel like she wouldn't be in that category with the superstars if she wasn't a good leader.”

Clark has grown accustomed to the fanfare over the past three seasons, the first two as a breakout college phenom at Iowa and last season as the most watched rookie in league history. Now everyone wants to see what she'll do for an encore.

Bonner believes Indiana now has the elements Clark and the Fever need to take that next step.

“They want to win, that's all I needed to hear. They wanted to win, they wanted to be led," Bonner said. “They didn't have any experience last year in the playoffs, so this is totally different. But I've also been following them a little bit because no one understands playing in this type of environment but the people who have done it.”

