Fan at Penguins game hospitalized after falling from upper concourse

PITTSBURGH — A fan at Monday night's game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and St. Louis Blues was taken to a hospital after falling from the upper concourse at PPG Paints Arena.

The incident happened early in the first period after Anthony Mantha's goal gave the Penguins a 2-0 lead.

Emergency personnel treated the fan, a man who was not identified, before taking him to Mercy Hospital, located a few blocks from the arena.

Play was not halted at any time while the man was being treated. Pittsburgh police told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that the man was in critical condition.

“Our concerns remain with the individual and his family at this time,” the Penguins said in a statement.

The fall was the third such incident at a Pittsburgh sporting event this year.

In May, Kavan Markwood fell over the railing atop the 21-foot-high Clemente Wall and onto the field at PNC Park late in a game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Chicago Cubs. Markwood spent several days in the hospital but did make a recovery. An acquaintance of Markwood was later charged with providing alcohol to Markwood, who was 20 at the time of the incident.

On Saturday night, a worker at Acrisure Stadium, home of the Pittsburgh Steelers, suffered injuries to his legs when he fell approximately 50 feet while doing work near the stadium's scoreboard.

