Everton scores stoppage-time equalizer against Liverpool in last Merseyside derby at Goodison Park

LIVERPOOL, England — (AP) — The 120th and final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park delivered a stunning finish as James Tarkowski grabbed an equalizer for Everton in the eighth minute of stoppage time to secure a 2-2 draw with Liverpool in the Premier League on Wednesday.

With virtually the last kick of a game that ended with a mass scuffle and four red cards, Tarkowski smashed a shot into the roof of the net to spark wild celebrations inside one of English soccer's most venerable and atmospheric stadiums, which will be demolished at the end of this season.

The “Grand Old Lady” — as Goodison Park is fondly called by the locals — has been Everton’s home since 1892. The club is moving to a new 52,888-capacity venue at Bramley-Moore Dock on Liverpool’s waterfront.

Tarkowski's goal denied Liverpool a victory that would have lifted the leaders nine points clear atop the Premier League. Instead, Liverpool leads Arsenal by seven points after 24 games.

Beto put Everton ahead in the 11th before Alexis Mac Allister equalized in the 16th by heading home a right-wing cross from Mohamed Salah, who put Liverpool in front in the 73rd.

Then came Tarkowski's amazing — and, to some, fitting — intervention, with his goal only awarded after a long video review. It will go down in lore.

“Amazing to score and what an amazing night,” Tarkowski said. “I just saw the ball going wide and thought, ‘Last minute, why not?' It managed to fall to me and I let it rip.”

After the final whistle, Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure appeared to celebrate in front of Liverpool's fans and was confronted by Liverpool substitute Curtis Jones, leading to a melee involving more players and officials.

Doucoure and Jones both were shown red cards, as was Liverpool manager Arne Slot and his assistant, Sipke Hulshoff.

Home fans created a typically feverish atmosphere — blue smoke filled the air around the ground before kickoff and Everton's players were given a rapturous welcome as they arrived for the game — and they witnessed the most amazing of finishes.

The stats will show the teams met 120 times in all competitions at Goodison Park starting with the first meeting in 1894 and each won 41 times.

It was a rearranged league game, with the original meeting — scheduled for Dec. 7 — postponed because of stormy weather.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.