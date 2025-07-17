Sports

England stages dramatic comeback to force extra time against Sweden in Euro 2025 quarterfinals

By DANIELLA MATAR
Euro 2025 Sweden England Soccer England's Michelle Agyemang, right, celebrates with Lauren James after scoring their second goal during the Women's Euro 2025 quarterfinals soccer match between Sweden and England at Stadion Letzigrund in Zurich, Switzerland, Thursday, July 17, 2025. (Michael Buholzer/Keystone via AP) (Michael Buholzer/AP)
ZURICH — (AP) — Defending champion England staged a remarkable late recovery from two goals down to take its quarterfinal against Sweden to extra time on Thursday at the Women’s European Championship.

England had been trailing almost from the start after Kosovare Asllani fired Sweden in front with less than two minutes on the clock and Stina Blackstenius doubled Sweden’s lead in the 25th.

With 12 minutes remaining, England looked set to be heading for an early exit. It would have been the first time the Lionesses had failed to reach the semifinals of a major tournament since 2013.

However, substitute Chloe Kelly had an immediate impact with two wonderful crosses leading to two goals in the space of two minutes — from Lucy Bronze and teenage substitute Michelle Agyemang.

The winner will face Italy in the semifinal in Geneva on Tuesday.

