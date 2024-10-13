England gets back to winning ways but interim coach Carsley says team needs a 'world class' manager

After three wins from four games as England interim coach, Lee Carsley appeared to distance himself from taking on the job full time.

A 3-1 victory against Finland in the Nations League on Sunday saw England get back to winning ways after the shock 2-1 home loss to Greece. But Carsley sounded uncertain about his credentials to succeed Gareth Southgate in one of the biggest management roles in world soccer.

“This job deserves a world class coach that’s won trophies and been there and done it and I’m still on the path to that,” Carsley said after goals from Jack Grealish, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Declan Rice secured the win in Helsinki.

Carsley led England's under-21 team to victory in the European Championship last year and was seen as one of the leading contenders to replace Southgate, who stepped down in July.

But after naming an experimental team that lost to Greece on Thursday, questions about his suitability were raised. If not for some errant finishing from No. 64-ranked Finland, Sunday could have been another uncomfortable night for an England team ranked 60 places higher.

Carsley said he hadn’t enjoyed the days following the loss to Greece.

“I’m just not used to losing with an England team. I don’t take losing very well,” he said.

Grealish helped lift his mood when opening the scoring from close range in the 18th minute at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium after being set up by a clever flick from Angel Gomes.

Alexander-Arnold doubled England’s lead in the 74th with a trademark free kick and Rice converted at the near post 10 minutes later from substitute Ollie Watkins’ cross.

Arttu Hoskonen scored a consolation for Finland in the 87th.

Carsley said his remit was to take charge of the six Nations League games before the end of the year, with two remaining against Greece and Ireland next month.

“My bosses have made it totally clear what they need from me,” he said.

Greece wins

Greece still leads Group B2 after extending its perfect start in the Nations League with a 2-0 win against Ireland.

Anastasios Bakasetas and Petros Mantalos scored the goals that kept Greece three points ahead of England.

Before the game, Greece's players held up the jersey of defender George Baldock, who was found dead at his home in Athens on Wednesday.

Norway routed

Not even Erling Haaland could prevent Norway from a humbling 5-1 loss against Austria.

The Manchester City striker became his country's all time leading scorer this week with 34 goals. But he was kept quiet by Austria in Group B3.

Marko Arnautovic opened the scoring at Austria's Raiffeisen Arena before Alexander Sorloth evened the game before halftime.

In the second half Austria took control with Arnautovic scoring again. Philipp Lienhart, Stefan Posch and Michael Gregoritsch also scored.

Norway still leads the group but is level on seven points with Austria in second and third-place Slovenia, which beat Kazakhstan 1-0.

