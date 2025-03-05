Sports

Eagles retain All-Pro linebacker Zack Baun before he tests free agency

By ROB MAADDI
APTOPIX Super Bowl Football Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zack Baun (53) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) (Matt Slocum/AP)
By ROB MAADDI

All-Pro linebacker Zack Baun is staying with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Super Bowl champions announced Wednesday they’ve agreed on a three-year deal with Baun through the 2027 season. A person familiar with the details told The Associated Press that Baun’s contract is worth $51 million, including $34 million guaranteed. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the terms weren’t released.

Baun, who mostly played on special teams for the New Orleans Saints, was a key part of defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s unit last season in his first year in Philadelphia.

He had 151 tackles, 3 1/2 sacks and one interception in the regular season and also had a pick against Patrick Mahomes in the Eagles’ 40-22 victory in the Super Bowl last month.

Baun finished fifth in voting for the AP Defensive Player of the Year award, earning two first-place votes.

He would've been a free agent next week but passed up an opportunity to test the open market to remain in Philadelphia.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

More From KRMG

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!