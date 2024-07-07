Sports

Dutch wheelchair tennis standout Esther Vergeer awarded ITF Philippe Chatrier Award

Vergeer Award FILE - Esther Vergeer of the Netherlands holds her gold medal after winning the women's wheelchair tennis final at the 2012 Paralympics games, Sept. 7, 2012, in London. Dutch wheelchair tennis standout Esther Vergeer has been awarded this year’s ITF Philippe Chatrier Award for her contributions to the sport. The International Tennis Federation said the award will be presented Sunday July 7, 2024, at a ceremony at London’s Natural History Museum. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File) (Alastair Grant/AP)

LONDON — (AP) — Dutch wheelchair tennis standout Esther Vergeer has been awarded this year's ITF Philippe Chatrier Award for her contributions to the sport.

The International Tennis Federation said the award will be presented Sunday at a ceremony at London's Natural History Museum.

The Philippe Chatrier Award is named after the ITF's former president and has been given out since 1996 as the governing body's highest award for services to tennis.

Vergeer has won a total of seven Paralympic gold medals and 21 Grand Slam wheelchair singles titles.

(asterisk)Tennis has given me so much and I will always work hard to make sure that everyone – regardless of age, gender, or disability – can enjoy its many benefits for years to come," Vergeer said in a statement. "The ITF has made a significant contribution to the continued growth of wheelchair tennis, so it is very special for me to receive this recognition from them.”

Previous winners of the ITF Philippe Chatrier Award include Justine Henin, Evonne Goolagong Cawley, Rod Laver and Martina Navratilova.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

More From KRMG

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!