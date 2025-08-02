Doyle hits walkoff homer in 9th, Rockies overcome 9-run 1st--inning deficit to beat Pirates 17-16

DENVER — (AP) — Brenton Doyle hit a walkoff, two-run homer in a five-run ninth inning and the Colorado Rockies overcame a nine-run first-inning deficit to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 17-16 on Friday night.

The Rockies are the sixth team in major league history to win after surrendering nine first-inning runs according to Elias Sports Bureau. Cleveland was the last to do it in 2006.

Colorado trailed 16-12 before rallying off Dennis Santana (3-3). Hunter Goodman hit his 20th homer with one out. Jordan Beck walked and scored on rookie Warming Bernabel's first triple. Thairo Estrada had an RBI single, and Doyle hit his eighth home run with one out to win it.

Bernabel went 4 for 6 and hit his third homer for the Rockies — a three-run shot in the third to cut it to 9-4. Ezequiel Tovar went 4 for 6 and tied a major league record with four doubles. Doyle also finished with four of Colorado's 22 hits. Rookie Yanquiel Fernández hit his first homer — a two-run shot off Yohan Ramírez in the eighth to get the Rockies within four.

Oneil Cruz hit his 18th homer and second career grand slam and Andrew McCutchen added a three-run shot — his 11th — off Antonio Senzatela as the Pirates became just the second team in 132 years to score nine-plus runs in the first inning on 10-plus hits that included a slam and a three-run homer. Cincinnati did it against the Louisville Colonels on June 18, 1893.

McCutchen finished 3 for 5 with five RBIs. Reynolds had three of Pittsburgh's 18 hits and singled from both sides of the plate in the first — the first Pirate to do so since Neil Walker in 2015, also in Denver. Nick Gonzales finished 4 for 6 and Isiah Kiner-Falefa had three hits and three RBIs.

Andrew Heaney lasted just 3 1/3 innings for Pittsburgh, allowing four runs — three earned — on seven hits.

Rookie Dugan Darnell (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings for his first win.

Key moment

McCutchen's homer moved him past Bill Mazeroski into sixth place on the Pirates' RBIs list with 857.

Key stat

Colorado is the third team in the divisional era (since 1969) to win after trailing by nine runs.

Up next

Pirates RHP Paul Skenes (6-8, 1.83 ERA) was set to start Saturday opposite Rockies LHP Austin Gomber (0-5, 6.28).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.