Dolphins player Tyreek Hill and his wife were involved in a domestic dispute, police say

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla. — (AP) — Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill and his wife were involved in a domestic dispute at their South Florida high-rise condominium, but no charges were filed, according to a police report.

Sunny Isles Beach officers responded to the home Monday following a call from Hill's mother-in-law, who began living with the couple in November, shortly after her granddaughter was born, according to the report.

The mother-in-law told responding officers that Hill, 31, was aggressive and impulsive and that she was afraid for her daughter, according to the report. She said Hill threw a laptop on the floor and grabbed his baby before walking toward the balcony.

Hill’s agent didn’t immediately respond to a telephone message seeking comment.

Hill's wife told police the two had been arguing recently and attending couple's therapy. She said therapy had not been working out and that she was in the process of filing for a divorce.

Hill told officers he had just returned from training and sat down to talk to his wife about their therapy. The discussion escalated after she told him he was not involved enough with their daughter.

Hill and his wife both stated the argument never turned physical, but officers reported a bruise on the woman's upper chest. She replied that it had probably happened accidentally when he grabbed the baby from her.

Officers observed that the baby was in good health. Hill's wife declined to write a statement. Hill left the home in the presence of police about 40 minutes after they arrived.

In February 2024, social media influencer Sophie Hall filed a lawsuit alleging that Hill fractured her right leg while shoving her during a football drill at his South Florida mansion the previous summer.

In 2019, the Chiefs suspended Hill following allegations that he had physically abused his son.

In 2015, he pleaded guilty to domestic assault and battery by strangulation after choking his then-pregnant fiancee. He received three years’ probation.

In 2023, Hill was under investigation by Miami-Dade police after a man claimed the receiver hit him after a verbal altercation. No charges were filed.

