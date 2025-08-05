Dodgers activate Max Muncy from injured list, but also put Tommy Edman on the shelf

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers activated Max Muncy from the injured list and put fellow infielder Tommy Edman on the list Monday.

Muncy has been out since July 2, missing nearly five weeks with a bone bruise in his knee after a collision on a tag play during a game against the Chicago White Sox. The veteran slugger had been on a monthlong roll at the time of his injury, boosting his OPS to .832 with 13 homers and 55 RBIs.

Muncy returned more quickly than the initial six-week projection for his recovery. He was batting fifth and playing third base at Dodger Stadium on Monday night when Los Angeles opened a homestand against the St. Louis Cardinals.

“He's put in a lot of work to get back with this timeline,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “Getting him back lengthens and strengthens our lineup.”

But just when Muncy is healthy enough to return, the NL West-leading Dodgers are losing Edman after he aggravated his injured right ankle.

Edman left a game in Boston last week after apparently spraining his ankle while running the bases, and he came out of the Dodgers' game against Tampa Bay on Sunday with pain from running the bases again.

“Don't know how long it's going to be, but I do think that he'll be back at some point,” Roberts said. “The main thing is when he gets back, how we can make sure that this doesn't happen again. It's kind of a ligament strain, tendons, whatever it is.”

Edman also missed time in May with a sprained ankle. Last year's NLCS MVP is batting .228 with 12 homers and 44 RBIs this season.

Edman joins the lengthy list of Dodgers hoping to return soon from injuries to bolster the defending World Series champions' repeat bid. Los Angeles didn't make a bold move at the trade deadline last week, deciding to roll with its current roster while aiming for full health in October.

Utilityman Kiké Hernández went out last month with a sprained left elbow, and he isn't close to returning despite undergoing multiple procedures including platelet-rich plasma therapy and cortisone shots.

“We're not there yet, as far as worrying the season is lost” for Hernández, Roberts said.

Other injury news is more encouraging: Second baseman Hyeseong Kim is swinging a bat and taking grounders in anticipation of returning from left shoulder bursitis as early as this weekend, while reliever Tanner Scott will throw another batting practice session soon in his recovery from left elbow inflammation.

Roki Sasaki is still on the injured list on his bobblehead night Monday. The rookie right-hander has been out since May 8 with a right shoulder injury, but he will throw three live innings Friday after hitting mid-90s velocity in his most recent mound session. If his arm continues to feel good, he will get a minor league rehab assignment next week, Roberts said.

