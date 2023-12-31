Djokovic leads Serbia to a 2-1 victory over China on his return to Perth. US also wins in United Cup

PERTH, Australia — (AP) — Making a triumphant return to Perth after a decade, Novak Djokovic led Serbia to a 2-1 win over China at the United Cup on Sunday.

Djokovic, playing in the western Australia city for the first time since the 2013 Hopman Cup, beat Zhang Zhizhen 6-3, 6-2 and then teamed up with Olga Danilovic to clinch the decisive mixed doubles 6-4, 1-6, 10-6 against Zheng Quinwen and Zhang in the Group E match.

Zheng, who beat reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova in her opening United Cup match, had leveled the match 1-1 when she outplayed Danilovic 6-4, 6-2.

Djokovic needed just 74 minutes to beat Zhang as he converted three of the seven break points.

“It’s great to be back in Perth,” Djokovic said afterward. “New Year’s in a few hours so I really appreciate you coming to hopefully celebrate New Year’s Eve with us here on the court. It’s been 10 years since I’ve been in Perth, and this arena is definitely one of the nicest, from inside and outside, that I’ve played in.”

Djokovic said he felt a bit rusty early against Zhang and a “little bit out of rhythm” because of not playing a match for over a month.

“It obviously takes a little bit of time to get the engines going and he was serving well,” he said. “I think the serve was great on my part, whenever I needed to get myself out of trouble, at 15-15 or 30-30 in my service games, I found a good serve."

China routed Czech Republic in its first match 3-0, but after Sunday’s win Serbia is also in with a chance to advance.

Earlier, former U.S. Open finalist Leylah Fernandez led Canada to a 2-1 victory over Chile in Sydney in its tournament’s opening match.

Fernandez defeated Daniela Seguel 6-3, 6-2 before Nicolas Jarry leveled the Group B tie for Chile by beating Steven Diez in straight sets in Sydney.

Diez had replaced Felix Auger-Aliassime who was rested with a minor knee issue.

Fernandez and Diez then clinched the deciding mixed doubles against Seguel and Tomás Barrios Vera 7-5, 4-6, 10-8 to seal the tie for the Canadians.

“I’m extremely happy with the way I played,” Fernandez said after her win over Seguel. “It wasn’t the greatest match because it is my first match of the season, the nerves, but I’m extremely happy with the way that I was able to manage it.”

In Perth, Great Britain’s Katie Boulter stunned fifth-ranked Jessica Pegula of the United States in Group C, rallying from a set down to win 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.

The Americans drew level when Taylor Fritz defeated Cameron Norrie 7-6 (5), 6-4 to force a deciding mixed doubles match.

Pegula and Fritz then combined for victory over Boulter and Neal Skupski 1-6, 7-6 (4), 10-7 that sealed the tie, 2-1, for the defending champions.

The Americans will qualify for the quarterfinals if they win their final match against Australia. All three teams still have a chance of qualifying if Australia beats the U.S. in the last group match.

Mixed teams from 18 countries are playing in Perth and Sydney in what doubles as a warmup for the Australian Open. The format is a men’s and women’s singles and a mixed doubles.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.