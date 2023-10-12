Sports

Diamondbacks 1st team to homer 4 times in postseason inning with big 3rd vs. Dodgers

PHOENIX — (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks became the first team to hit four home runs in a postseason inning when Geraldo Perdomo, Ketel Marte, Christian Walker and Gabriel Moreno went deep off the Los Angeles Dodgers' Lance Lynn in NL Division Series Game 3 on Wednesday night.

Arizona, which won the first two games at Dodger Stadium in the best-of-five series, went ahead when Perdomo led off the third with a drive to right-center on a 2-1 fastball.

One out later, Marte hit a 428-foot drive to right on a 1-0 cutter. With two outs, Walker pulled a 3-1 cutter to left for a 3-0 lead.

Moreno sliced a 2-1 fastball down the line to the opposite field that right field umpire Gabe Morales called fair. But the umpires huddled and crew chief Todd Tichenor reversed the call to foul, a decision upheld by a video review. Moreno drove Lynn's next pitch, a hanging slider, 420 feet over the left field wall.

Lynn was replaced by Caleb Ferguson. Lynn allowed a major league high 44 home runs during the regular season.

The previous mark of three homers in a postseason inning had been accomplished 12 times, most recently by the Dodgers against Atlanta in 2020.

