Daniil Medvedev ousts US Open defending champion Carlos Alcaraz to reach the final. Djokovic awaits

NEW YORK — (AP) — Daniil Medvedev ended Carlos Alcaraz's reign as the U.S. Open champion by eliminating him in the semifinals 7-6 (3), 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 on Friday night to set up a rematch in the final against Novak Djokovic.

The No. 3-seeded Medvedev won his lone major championship at Flushing Meadows in 2021 by defeating 23-time Slam winner Djokovic in that year's title match.

That prevented Djokovic from completing what would have been the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men's tennis since 1969.

The top-seeded Alcaraz — a 20-year-old from Spain who will relinquish the No. 1 ranking to Djokovic no matter what happens on Sunday — had been trying to become the first man to claim consecutive championships in New York since Roger Federer won five in a row from 2004-08.

Even before the start of these two weeks, folks had been anticipating a Djokovic vs. Alcaraz showdown on the last day of the event. That would have been a rematch of the trophy-determining contest at Wimbledon in July, when Alcaraz edged Djokovic in five sets.

Instead, it will be Medvedev, a 27-year-old from Russia, who will be appearing in his third U.S. Open final in five years and his fifth major title match in all.

He lost to Rafael Nadal in New York in 2019, and to Djokovic at the Australian Open in 2021 and 2022.

“The challenge is that you play a guy that won 23 Grand Slams, and I have only one,” Medvedev said, looking ahead to taking on Djokovic. “When I beat him here, I managed to play better than myself, so I need to do it again. There is no other way.”

Medvedev had lost to Alcaraz twice this season, including in the Wimbledon semifinals. Those head-to-head results left Medvedev concerned.

“Before the match, for sure, a lot of doubts,” he said.

But he was up to the task. Was he ever.

There were moments of brilliance from both men, displays of athleticism, instincts and shotmaking that brought fans out of their seats.

Also often jumping up from his spot in a corner guest box at Arthur Ashe Stadium was Juan Carlos Ferrero, the 2003 French Open champion who is Alcaraz's coach. Ferrero was looking nervous throughout the second set as the match appeared to be getting away from his guy, keeping up a constant patter of instructions and exhortations in Spanish.

It all helped, if only briefly. Alcaraz really got going in the third set, and his net-charging tactics — including plenty of serve-and-volleying — were mostly effective. He won 54 of 70 points that he finished at the net.

But Alcaraz was not quite at his usual best from the baseline.

“We don't see him do this often,” Medvedev said. “He started to miss a little bit.”

The final twist came with Alcaraz serving down 3-2 in the fourth set. It was a lengthy game that lasted nearly 15 minutes, filled with a ton of impressive returning by the lanky Medvedev, whose long arms seem to get his racket to everything.

When one Medvedev return landed out, Alcaraz looked up and put his hands together, as if to say, “Thank you!”

But Alcaraz missed one volley, and then couldn't quite deliver on a stab volley off an angled backhand return. That gave Medvedev the lead and an edge he would not relinquish, even if he did need to put aside a pair of double-faults while serving for the victory as some spectators called out to distract him.

“That's not so nice. But I'm happy it didn't help them,” Medvedev said. “They can go to sleep now.”

