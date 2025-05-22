Craig Kessler selected next LPGA commissioner and sees explosive potential

The LPGA has selected Craig Kessler as its next commissioner, turning to the PGA of America’s chief operating officer to help the 75-year-old league better capitalize on the growth in women’s sports.

Kessler, 39, is the 10th commissioner in LPGA history, replacing Mollie Marcoux Samaan, who stepped away after three-and-a-half years in January. He formally takes over on July 15.

“I don't think this is one of those opportunities where we start with 100 days of listening. It's time to explode out of the gates,” Kessler said.

He said the main goal could be to create a culture where anyone looking at the LPGA would say, “I have to be part of that.”

Kessler, a Georgetown graduate with an MBA from Harvard Business School, had been with the PGA of America for just over two years and was a candidate to become the CEO until the organization wanted a golf professional in the role and hired Derek Sprague.

“We set out to find a transformational leader with a deep appreciation for the LPGA’s legacy and a clear vision of what’s possible for our future,” said John Veihmeyer, the chairman of KPMG who chairs the LPGA’s board of directors.

“Craig is an inspiring and engaging leader, who brings a unique mix of executive leadership experience, deep relationships in the golf industry, and a genuine commitment to elevating women and girls through golf.”

Prior to his two years at the PGA of America, Kessler was CEO of Buff City Soap when it expanded from 100 to 260 stores, and he was COO of Topgolf. He also spent six years as an operating partner in private equity, first with Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. and later with Providence Equity.

“This isn’t just about leading a sports organization. It’s about redefining what’s possible,” Kessler said. “This role is deeply personal to me, not just as a professional opportunity but as a chance to make a difference in the world and create new opportunities for others.”

Liz Moore, the chief legal and technology officer, will stay in her role as interim commissioner until July 15.

The LPGA celebrates its 75th anniversary this year, and has operated independently from the PGA Tour. The total prize fund this year is approaching $130 million as women are getting more corporate support.

Women’s sports across the landscape has seen a spike in money and interest, though the LPGA has lagged behind in getting attention despite story lines like Nelly Korda winning five straight tournaments last year and Lydia Ko winning the Olympic gold medal to qualify for the LPGA Hall of Fame, followed by her victory in the Women’s British Open.

