Corbin Burnes throws 7 dominant innings, leads the Diamondbacks over the Dodgers 3-0

PHOENIX — (AP) — Corbin Burnes threw seven scoreless innings, Eugenio Suarez hit his 12th homer of the season and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-0 on Saturday night.
One day after the Dodgers won a thrilling 14-11 slugfest, Burnes and L.A.'s Dustin May had an impressive pitchers' duel.
Burnes (2-1) hadn’t thrown in a game since April 30, skipping a turn in the rotation after getting a cortisone shot because of shoulder inflammation. The 2021 NL Cy Young winner looked sharp after the nine-day layoff, carving through the Dodgers lineup while giving up just five hits and two walks and striking out five.
May (1-3) was nearly as good, giving up two runs on seven hits and a walk over 6 2/3 innings. The tall righty struck out five.
The Diamondbacks pushed ahead 1-0 in the fourth after Corbin Carroll hit a leadoff triple and scored on Ketel Marte's groundout. Suarez's solo homer in the sixth — a 455-foot shot to center — made it 2-0.
Pavin Smith had a three-hit night and his RBI double in the ninth gave Arizona a 3-0 cushion. Ryne Nelson threw the eighth and ninth innings for his first save of the season, retiring all six batters he faced.
The Dodgers finished with just five hits — none for extra bases. Shohei Ohtani had a single and a walk.
The D-backs have won two of three games against the Dodgers and go for the series win Sunday.
Nelson had a tough task following Burnes on the mound in the eighth, but retired the dangerous trio of Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman in order.
Suarez's 12 homers lead the D-backs. He's on pace for nearly 50 long balls.
RHP Tony Gonsolin (1-0, 4.09 ERA) was set to start for Los Angeles against RHP Zac Gallen (3-4, 4.37) on Sunday.
