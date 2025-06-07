Sports

Coco Gauff defeats top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka in 3 sets to win her first French Open title

French Open Tennis Coco Gauff of the U.S. plays a shot against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during their final match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris, Saturday, June 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) (Christophe Ena/AP)

PARIS — (AP) — Coco Gauff has won the French Open for the first time by defeating top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-4 on Saturday.

The second-ranked Gauff came out on top of a contest that was full of tension and momentum swings to claim her second major trophy after the 2023 U.S Open, where she also came from a set down to beat Sabalenka in the final.

It was the first No. 1 vs. No. 2 final in Paris since 2013, when Serena Williams defeated Maria Sharapova, and just the second in the last 30 years.

