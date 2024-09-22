Cleveland Guardians clinch AL Central title when Royals lose to Giants

ST. LOUIS — (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians clinched their second AL Central championship in three years Saturday when the second-place Kansas City Royals lost 9-0 to the San Francisco Giants.

José Ramírez and the Guardians had already secured a postseason berth, locking up at least an American League wild card Thursday with a 3-2 win over Minnesota at home.

Cleveland entered Saturday needing a win at St. Louis or a Kansas City defeat to wrap up the division title. Even before the Guardians got deep into their night game against the Cardinals, the Royals lost at home in a late-afternoon start.

It is Cleveland’s 12th division crown, all coming in the AL Central since 1995.

Cleveland is in a nip-and-tuck race with the AL East-leading New York Yankees for the top seed in the American League playoffs. But the Guardians are close to nailing down at least the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye.

