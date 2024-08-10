Sports

C.J. Stroud throws TD pass in Texans' 20-12 exhibition victory over Steelers

By DAN SCIFO

Texans Steelers Football Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, left, attempts to avoid Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig, right, in the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

PITTSBURGH — (AP) — C.J. Stroud threw a touchdown pass to Tank Dell in his preseason debut to help the Houston Texans beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 20-12 on Friday night.

Held out of the Hall of Fame game last week against Chicago, Stroud completed 2 of 4 passes for 41 yards.

Stroud, the No. 2 overall pick in 2023, threw for 4,108 yards and 23 touchdown last season, leading the Texans to the AFC South championship and a victory over Cleveland in the wild-card round.

Following a three-and-out, Stroud led the Texans to the touchdown on a three-play series. Stroud threaded a pass to Dell, who dodged a pair of missed tackles for a 34-yard score. Dell had 708 yards receiving before a season-ending leg injury last season. He also was wounded in the offseason in a Florida restaurant shooting.

Justin Fields played three series for Pittsburgh, finishing 5 of 6 for 67 yards. He was sacked twice and fumbled two exchanges.

Pittsburgh moved across midfield twice with Fields under center, but the drives stalled because of a fumbled snap and a sack.

Pittsburgh acquired Fields – the No. 11 overall pick in 2021 – from Chicago for a conditional sixth-round choice in 2025. The Steelers traded Kenny Pickett, the team’s first-round pick in 2022, after signing Russell Wilson to the $1.21 million veteran’s minimum when he was released by Denver in March. Wilson didn’t play Friday because of a lingering calf injury.

Quarterback Kyle Allen drove Pittsburgh inside the 5 in the second quarter, but the Steelers came up empty on four tries. Allen missed a wide-open Calvin Austin III in the back corner of the end zone on fourth down.

Allen finished 17 of 23 for 193 yards, a late interception and a third-quarter touchdown pass to Connor Heyward.

Houston scored its second touchdown in the second quarter. Pittsburgh’s Quez Watkins muffed a punt and running back Dare Ogunbowale capped the six-play, 30-yard drive with a 4-yard touchdown run.

UNDER PRESSURE

Houston defensive end Danielle Hunter made an impact on his two series with two tackles, a sack and two quarterback pressures, including one on the first snap of the game.

The Texans signed Hunter to a two-year, $49 million contract after a 16 1/2-sack season with Minnesota. He’s expected to pair on the defensive line with Will Anderson Jr.

TRANSACTIONS

The Steelers placed Markus Golden on the reserved/retired list Friday, a little more than a week after signing the backup outside linebacker. Golden, who played nine seasons, spent 2023 with the Steelers, recording four sacks, good for third on the team.

Pittsburgh also restored RB/KR Cordarrelle Patterson to the active roster. Patterson, in his 12th NFL season, is a four-time All-Pro returner.

INJURY REPORT

Pittsburgh’s Keeanu Benton left the game with an eye injury.

UP NEXT

Houston: Hosts the New York Giants next Saturday.

Pittsburgh: Hosts Buffalo next Saturday.

