Cincinnati Reds hire Terry Francona as manager, AP source says

By TOM WITHERS
Terry Francona has been hired to manage the Cincinnati Reds, returning to the major leagues a year after he stepped down in Cleveland because of health reasons.

A person familiar with the situation confirmed the move on Thursday on condition of anonymity because the Reds had not announced the decision.

Francona is replacing David Bell, who was fired by Cincinnati in the final days of his sixth season. Bell had a 409-456 record with the Reds.

Francona, who turns 66 in April, played for Cincinnati in 1987. He hit .227 with three homers and 12 RBIs in 102 games.

