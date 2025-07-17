Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams decides to retire from NFL at age 30

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams has decided to retire from the NFL at age 30.

His agent, Tory Dandy, told general manager Joe Ortiz on Wednesday night, hours before the first full day of training camp.

Williams signed a $6 million, one-year deal in mid-March to return to the Chargers for his second stint with the team. On Monday, he was placed on the physically unable to perform list and two days later called it quits on his football career.

He played eight seasons in the NFL, including stints with both the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024.

Coach Jim Harbaugh made no mention of Williams' decision when he spoke to media earlier Thursday.

The Chargers drafted Williams in the first round with the seventh overall pick in 2017. He had 330 career receptions, 5,104 receiving yards and 32 touchdown receptions over his career.

Williams helped Clemson win the national championship in 2017 and then decided to forego his senior year to enter the draft.

The Chargers also signed tackle Ryan Nelson from the UFL.

Nelson started 22 of 28 games for the Michigan Panthers over the last three years in the UFL, including an appearance in the league's championship game last year.

Nelson, who is from nearby Buena Park in Orange County, played four seasons at Virginia.

