Chaos hits AP poll with 4 teams ranked in the top 11 losing to unranked opponents

Vanderbilt's stunning upset of No. 1 Alabama that led to crazed fans marching the goal posts through the streets of Nashville was just the appetizer.

Saturday proved to be one of the wildest days in the AP poll in years.

Four teams ranked in the top 11 in the latest poll were upset by unranked teams Saturday, the first time that happened on a single day since the topsy-turvy 2007 season that ended with LSU becoming the only two-loss champion in the BCS or College Football Playoff era.

What looked on paper to be a calm day with only one matchup between ranked teams turned out to be anything but calm with No. 1 Alabama, No. 4 Tennessee, No. 10 Michigan and No. 11 Southern California all losing to unranked teams.

This marked the first time two SEC teams ranked in the top five lost to unranked conference opponents on the same day and was the first time since Sept. 29, 2007, that four teams ranked in the top 11 lost to unranked teams on the same day.

Vanderbilt got it started in surprising fashion by knocking off the Crimson Tide 40-35 just a week after Alabama vaulted into the top spot in the poll with a 41-34 win over Georgia. The Commodores had been 0-60 against teams ranked in the top five, according to Sportradar, which was the most games for any team that had lost every game against a top-five team. Temple now takes over that title with an 0-25 record.

The fans then tore down the goal posts and carried them just over a couple of miles toted the goal post just over a couple miles before tossing them into the Cumberland River.

“This is the dream, right here,” Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea said. “And for the next 12 hours, I’m going to enjoy the dream. We’ve got more ahead of us, but this is what Vanderbilt football needs to be about: Big wins on big stages. We’re going to go get some more.”

The upsets and thrilling games were far from over.

The Volunteers were the next highest ranked team to go down when Malachi Singleton scored on an 11-yard run with 1:17 remaining to lift Arkansas to a 19-14 win at home.

Tennessee still had a chance by driving to the Arkansas 20, but Nico Iamaleava was pushed out of bounds on fourth-and-5 at the 16 as time expired. Arkansas fans immediately stormed the field.

There two other field stormings in the Big Ten following wins that weren't nearly as shocking.

Washington beat Michigan 27-17 in a national championship rematch that was missing both coaches from the title game and most of the key players.

“It feels good. You lose to them in the championship and then to come back and win and beat them, it feels good,” said Washington safety Kamren Fabiculanan, one of the few holders on the Huskies roster from the championship game.

The loss snapped Michigan’s 24-game Big Ten regular-season winning streak. The Wolverines had not suffered a Big Ten loss since falling at Michigan State on Oct. 30, 2021.

Minnesota then knocked off USC when Max Brosmer powered into the end zone for on fourth-and-goal from the 1 with 56 seconds left for a 24-17 win.

The officials on the field ruled him short, but the replay review resulted in a reversal the entire stadium knew was coming.

The game ended when Miller Moss' heave into the end zone was intercepted.. The crowd streamed onto the field to engulf the Gophers in a raucous celebration of their first victory over the Trojans since 1955.

One other top 10 team lost Saturday with No. 9 Missouri getting blown out 41-10 at No. 25 Texas A&M.

