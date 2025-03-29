Chance McMillian available for Texas Tech in Elite 8 against Florida

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — Texas Tech star outside shooter Chance McMillian was listed as available for the Red Raiders' Elite Eight game against Florida after missing the previous four games with an oblique injury.

McMillian took part in warmups before the game Saturday and the school listed him as available as a reserve. McMillian grew up in San Francisco and went to high school in nearby Vallejo and had been looking forward to playing in front of friends and family.

McMillian leads the Red Raiders with 69 3-pointers this season and is shooting a team-best 43.4% from long range. He is third on the team in scoring at 14.2 points per game.

Florida forward Alex Condon was in the starting lineup for the top-seeded Gators after missing time in their Sweet 16 game with a sprained right ankle. Condon returned for the second half in the win over Maryland.

The 6-foot-11 Condon leads the Gators with 7.7 rebounds per game and is fourth in scoring at 10.9 points. He missed two weeks in February with a sprained right ankle.

___

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.