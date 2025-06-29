Candace Parker did it her way and the Sparks retire the 2-time MVP's jersey

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — If Candace Parker could put music to her jersey retirement ceremony, it would be “I Did It My Way,” the Jay-Z remix of Frank Sinatra’s hit.

Parker’s No. 3 Los Angeles Sparks jersey was raised to the rafters of Crypto.com Arena during Sunday’s game against the Chicago Sky.

After being the No. 1 pick in the 2008 WNBA draft out of Tennessee, Parker spent 13 of her 16 seasons with LA and won a championship with the Sparks in 2016, when she was MVP of the WNBA Finals. She added titles with her hometown Sky in 2021 and the Las Vegas Aces in 2023, her final season.

The 39-year-old Parker is the third Sparks player to have her jersey retired, joining Hall of Famer Lisa Leslie (No. 9) and Penny Toler (No. 11).

The five-time All-Star has always had big dreams.

“I represent coming from a family that told me I could do and be anything. I’m really proud of that kid,” Parker said. “I think I’d do things exactly the same way because it’s why I’m sitting here. I made mistakes and took two steps forward and one back, but I was always moving forward.”

Parker, who wore an orange outfit as an ode to her college days, walked on to the court during the first timeout and got a standing ovation. Fans were given yellow jerseys that read “That’s our Ace” with the number 3 incorporated into the design.

This was the first of two jersey retirement ceremonies for Parker. Chicago will retire her jersey later this summer.

“When I got drafted out here, it’s become home,” Parker said. “I’ve lived here longer than anywhere else. It’s super important to see this jersey in the rafters before any others because my 13 years here were super special. It was ups, downs, wins, losses, heartaches and rewards but it’s super special to share that with my teammates and coaches with an organization that bet on me with the first pick in the 2008 WNBA draft. That was a long time ago.”

Parker and fans watched tribute videos from luminaries including former Lakers player and Sparks coach Michael Cooper and Sparks owner Magic Johnson.

Leslie, who played with Parker at the end of her career, introduced Parker during a halftime ceremony and was emotional as Parker spoke.

“No. 3 will hang in the rafters because nobody else can do what Candace Parker has done for the LA Sparks,” Leslie told the crowd.

In Johnson’s tribute video, he said the jersey retirement is the ultimate honor.

“That means you’re a super, super, superstar in the game of basketball to be right up there next to me, Kareem, Kobe and so many greats,” Johnson said. “That will be a special moment and a great way to say to herself, ‘Look at me, I really have arrived.’”

Parker, who was flanked by her family for the ceremony, was a two-time WNBA MVP with the Sparks, in 2008 and 2013. She’s the franchise’s career assists leader with 1,331 and is second in rebounds and points. She averaged 16.9 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists along with 1.6 blocks and 1.3 steals.

During her second season, Parker gave birth to a daughter. She returned to practice weeks later, and Lailaa Williams, now 16, was a welcome addition at practices and games throughout Parker’s years in LA.

“Candace Parker’s impact on the WNBA is immeasurable. From the moment she stepped onto the court as a rookie, winning both MVP and Rookie of the Year in the same season, she has continually redefined greatness,” WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelberg said.

“Beyond her accolades, Candace has been a leader, a mentor, and a trailblazer — inspiring the next generation of athletes with her skill, resilience, and passion for the game. She has used her platform to elevate women’s sports, leaving a lasting legacy that transcends the court.”

Angel Reese, one of Parker's successors as a face of the league, had 24 points and 16 rebounds to lead the Sky to a 92-85 win over the Sparks.

Parker, who also has two young sons, has worked has a broadcaster and author since her playing career ended. Her book, “The Can-Do Mindset: How to Cultivate Resilience, Follow Your Heart, and Fight for Your Passions,” was published this month.

